St. Augusta Mayor Announces He Won’t Seek Reelection

ST. AUGUSTA -- St. Augusta will have a new mayor in 2019 after Bob Kroll announced he won't be seeking reelection.

Kroll was appointed to the St. Augusta Township board in 1997. He served as a city councilman in 2001 after St. Augusta became a city. Then in 2003, Kroll was elected mayor and has served in that role ever since.

After 21 years in public office, Kroll says it's time for someone else to take the reigns.

St. Augusta was incorporated into a city in May of 2000. It was known as the city of Ventura for one year until council members voted to rename it St. Augusta.

Kroll says he's most proud of the housing developments which have brought more families to live in the community. He also wished plans to develop their own sewer and water would have come to fruition during his time as mayor.

Kroll says it's been an honor to serve the residents and businesses of St. Augusta and says they've always supported him over the years.