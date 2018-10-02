St. Augusta House Party Ends With Over 20 Citations Given

ST. AUGUSTA -- A large house party was busted and over twenty tickets were issued for underage drinking over the weekend according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says just after midnight Sunday they were called to a house party attended by "persons under 21" in the 5400 block of Garden Hills Drive in St. Augusta. The caller told police they had been inside the home and saw alcohol was present. Several deputies responded to the report.

Police made contact with the homeowner and identified several people under 21 once they were let inside. Deputies say there were between 60-70 people at the home. At least 26 citations were given for minor consumption.