Spurs Top Timberwolves to Start the Season

The Timberwolves lost 107-99 at San Antonio to start the season last night. Minnesota trailed by 4 at halftime and were out-rebounded 50-42. Minnesota shot 43 percent while Spurs shot 46 percent.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 26 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 13 rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 12 points in his Wolves debut. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 25 points and 10 rebounds.