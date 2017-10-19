Spurs Top Timberwolves to Start the Season
The Timberwolves lost 107-99 at San Antonio to start the season last night. Minnesota trailed by 4 at halftime and were out-rebounded 50-42. Minnesota shot 43 percent while Spurs shot 46 percent.
Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 26 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 13 rebounds and Jimmy Butler added 12 points in his Wolves debut. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Minnesota will host Utah Friday night at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.