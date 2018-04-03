Spring Gardening Seminars Thursday April 12th

IT'S TIME TO THINK GARDENING

The snow is still flying but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be thinking about gardening. You can enjoy and learn at this great Gardening Seminar Thursday, April12th from 6 to 9 pm. The seminar is FREE and will take place at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

SPEAKERS

Sam Bauer, Bill Cook and Linda G. Tenneson, all from the University of Minnesota, will be speaking on various topics; including diagnosing and managing lawn problems, backyard produce, and how to divide and multiply your plants.

REGISTRATION

The event is FREE; however, they would love for you to get registered as they will be providing refreshments and handouts to all who attend.

If you'd like to attend, please click HERE now to fill out your registration. DEADLINE: Registration is required by Tuesday, April 10th. You can also call 1.800.964.4929.