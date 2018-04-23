Sports Notes; Outdoor High School Sports This Week

The long winter of indoor spring sports practices appears to be over. Lots of high school baseball, softball, tennis, and golf will be played this week. Sartell-St. Stephen baseball will play at Big Lake this afternoon at 4:30. The Sabres will also play at Fergus Falls tomorrow. Apollo plays at Brainerd tomorrow and Tech opens up against Rocori at St. John's University Wednesday night at 7pm. Cathedral baseball hosts Albany at the MAC Thursday.

Lots of high school softball games tomorrow with Cathedral playing at Apollo, Tech at Brainerd and Sartell at Fergus Falls. In boys tennis; Sartell hosts Monticello today. Sartell will host Willmar tomorrow, Tech plays at Alexandria tomorrow and Apollo-Sauk Rapids will play at Fergus Falls tomorrow.

The Tech/Apollo/Cathedral lacrosse teams are using St. John's including tonight when they play host to Brainerd.