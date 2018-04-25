Sports Notes; Gopher Football to Play Tar Heels

The Gopher football announced today they will play a home and home series with North Carolina in 2023 and 2024. Minnesota will play at UNC September 16, 2023 and will host the Tar Heels Thursday August 29 or Saturday August 31 in 2024. Minnesota has never played North Carolina in football but is 14-7 against ACC schools in their history.

St. Cloud State women's basketball has signed 5'11 forward Katrina Theis from Maple Grove High School. She scored 462 points her senior season. Theis will join incoming recruits forward Mariah Alipate (Prior Lake, Minn./Eastview HS) and guards Kelsey Peschel (Sauk Centre, Minn./Sauk Centre HS), Amanda Porth (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran HS) and Brehna Evans (De Pere, Wis./West De Pere HS), who will also begin their college basketball careers at SCSU in 2018-19.

Gopher men's basketball has added combo guard Payton Willis. The 6'4 Willis transfers from Vanderbilt where he averaged 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game last season. He'll sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules and have 2 seasons of eligibility remaining.

SCSU Athletics

St. Cloud State baseball is hosting Minot State at 3 and 5pm today at Dick Putz Field in their home opener. These are the first baseball games being played at the MAC this spring.