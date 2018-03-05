Spicer Woman Hurt on Icy Roads in Kandiyohi County
SPICER -- A Spicer woman was hospitalized after crashing on Highway 23 in Green Lake Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 61-year-old Debra Ostlund was driving west on Highway 23 South at 51st Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The Patrol says she ran off the road, and struck a sign, coming to a stop in the center median.
Ostlund was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries. Ice and snow covered roads played a role in the crash.