Spicer Woman Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

NEW LONDON -- A Spicer woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 71 in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fifty-year-old Michelle Prahl of Spicer was heading north while 38-year-old Heidi Duke-Wuertz of Belgrade was going south. Duke-Wuertz lost control of her vehicle on the snow and ice covered road and struck the side of Prahl's vehicle.

Prahl was taken to the Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life threatening injuries. Duke-Wuertz was not hurt.