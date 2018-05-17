Special Education Costs Rise for Minnesota Schools

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The rising cost of special education in Minnesota is contributing to a dispute over emergency funding for schools during the last full week of the legislative session.

Reports that districts spent $2.2 billion on special education last year, up 26 percent in a decade.

More than 141,000 students receive services for things like physical impairments, learning disabilities and behavioral issues. About 16 percent of Minnesota students received services last year, an increase of 1.3 percentage points in a decade.

Schools complain that the state mandates certain costs without covering them. Districts are billed for special education students who live in the area, even if they attend a charter school or go to another school district.