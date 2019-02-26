Speakers to Talk About ‘Good Death’ to ‘Moving to Minnesota’

ST. CLOUD -- The fourth PechaKucha event is Wednesday night in downtown St. Cloud. Eight speakers have been lined up to talk using 20 slides, which will each be displayed for 20 seconds.

Organizer T.J. Larum says the first three events have been successful. He says he was inspired to start the series to celebrate the good things our community and residents have to offer.

From what I've gathered there's a general distaste for this town and we want to dispell that because there's a lot of really beautiful people with really beautiful ideas.

Larum says one of the speakers this time is Linda Allen from Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

I think her talk is called 'Good Death' and I am really excited about that one. We have another person from Los Angeles and she's going to talk about what it is like to come to Minnesota from sunny L.A.

Larum says they also encourage audience members to step out of their comfort zone.

At 7:00 p.m. we start our meet and greet and that's where we encourage people to start talking with everybody around them. We have a little activity where everyone writes down their passions. That's rarely something we talk about.

Larum says they've been averaging about 100 attendees at their first three PechaKucha events. He describes it sort of like a Ted Talk but with cocktails.

If you want to go, it starts at 7:00 p.m. in the Event Center at the Red Carpet. It is free.

Larum says they're also accepting applications for speakers at their next PeckaKucha event coming up in May.