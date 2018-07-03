Southwestern Minnesotans Lay Sandbags, Brace for More Rain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Residents in southwestern Minnesota are stacking sandbags

and bracing for more rain after torrential downpours washed out roads and flooded basements.

Lyon, Redwood and Murray counties are dealing with headaches after an estimated 8 to 10 inches of rain fell overnight in some places. As the rain stopped Tuesday morning, many homeowners were dealing with flooded basements and other storm damage.

Murray County spokeswoman Christy Riley says the flooding ``was a shocker'' because heavy rains were not in the forecast.

State officials temporarily closed highways in some flooded areas, warning travelers about the threat of moving water sweeping away vehicles.

Marshall Mayor Bob Byrnes says the city is ``well protected'' from rising river levels.