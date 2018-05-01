Southeast St. Cloud Railroad Crossings Closed for Repairs
ST. CLOUD -- Two railroad crossings in southeast St. Cloud are closed for the next few days, prompting traffic to detour around the work zone.
Workers with Burlington-Northern Santa-Fe are making repairs to the crossings at 15th Avenue Southeast and 7th Street Southeast. The crossings, along Lincoln Avenue Southeast, will force traffic to detour to Division Street/Highway 23 or East St. Germain Street.
The closures are expected to last approximately two days.