South St. Cloud Domestic Assault Ends in Arrest

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man allegedly assaulted his fiance Friday in the 300 block of Laundenbach Court.

St. Cloud Police say officers were called to the area around 6:00 p.m. Police say 23-year-old Nathan Nordmann pushed the victim several times and chased her into the bathroom during the incident, which was an attempt to take their three-year-old child away from the victim.

Police say Nordmann did not have permission to be in the home. The victim's mother intervened during the assault, and Nordmann left. Neither the victim or child required medical attention.