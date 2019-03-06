Souhan; Gopher Basketball Should Be In NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team defeated #11 Purdue last night and may have done enough to earn a NCAA tournament berth. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He feels the Gopher may be in with that upset win over Purdue with a game at Maryland Friday and at least 1 Big Ten tournament game against Rutgers or Illinois next week. Listen below.

The Minnesota Wild lost in a shootout to Nashville last night but earned a point and now have 72 points. The Wild are clinging to the 2nd wildcard spot in the West.

The Timberwolves outscored Oklahoma City last night behind anther great showing from Karl-Anthony Towns. Jim Souhan commented on both games and touched on Miguel Sano's injury and if the Vikings should sign recently released veteran safety Eric Weddle.