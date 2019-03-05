Souhan; Gopher Basketball Could Go 1-1 This Week [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team faces a pair of critical games if they want to make the NCAA tournament as an at-large team. Minnesota (18-11 8-10) hosts #11 Purdue at 7 p.m. tonight on senior night before playing at #24 Maryland Friday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. We discussed what seniors Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer have meant to the program. Listen below.

Jim and I also talked about Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau and his ability to get his team ready for regular season games. The Wolves also play tonight at Oklahoma City. Jim feels the team is playing worse defense under interim head coach Ryan Saunders.

