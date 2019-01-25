ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota youngsters can participate in a skiing event all their own this weekend.

The Sons of Norway are holding their 12th annual Barnelopet, or kid’s race, at Riverside Park on Sunday. The event is open to kids ages 3 through 13.

Every finisher will get a medal. There will be hot chocolate and Norwegian treats, and kids can visit with real vikings from the Viking Age Club in St. Paul.

The event is free and limited ski equipment rentals will be available. Registration starts at 11:30 p.m. at the park, but pre-registration is preferred. The races kick off at 1:00 p.m.