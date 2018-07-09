Someone Call a Bee Keeper!

Todd Johnson/Facebook

My friend Todd Johnson and his girlfriend Connie Broker posted this picture on Facebook this weekend!  These bee's were in Todd's neighbors yard in Monticello. Apparently they DID call a Bee Keeper and I believe that's what they did.

Comments under the picture said that they were just looking for a new home and they were all huddled around their queen.  Wow! Talk about protection!

It's my understanding that they were actually bee's, but if I find out more about this story, I'll share it with you. Amazing though...isn't it?

Filed Under: bees
Categories: feel good, Outdoor News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top