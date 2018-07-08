Some Residents Oppose Plans for St. Paul Park

ST. PAUL (AP) — City officials are deciding between two competing designs for a new downtown St. Paul park over objections of several residents named to help with the design.

The chosen design for Pedro Park will be shared with the Ackerberg Group. The development firm has said it'll fund $1 million or more for park maintenance and construction as it develops a building next door.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Clare Cloyd says the chosen design will be submitted to the city's Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is made of the city council, before the council makes any final decisions on granting Ackerberg official developer status.