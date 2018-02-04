Some ‘A’ List Celebrities Came Through St. Cloud Sunday

ST. CLOUD -- Some high priced jets from all over the country have been coming and going all weekend long at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. They're bringing passengers to Minnesota for the events surrounding the Super Bowl in downtown Minneapolis.

St. Cloud Aviation owner Bill Mavencamp says they've had about 70 planes stop in St. Cloud. The peak time for planes actually on the ground at the airport will be from about 5:00 p.m. until about 9:00 p.m. Sunday as pilots wait for the passengers to get back to St. Cloud from the big game.

The planes will be taking off every 10 minutes from about 10:30 p.m. Sunday through 3:05 a.m. Monday, then there's a lull with another spurt from 7:00 a.m. until noon on Monday.

Mavencamp estimates about 40 percent of the planes are coming from the east coast and about 30 percent are from the west coast. He says about 70 percent of the planes are chartered.

As for any notable celebrities who came through St. Cloud, Mavencamp says Golden State Warriors Guard Steph Curry was on a plane that landed here, as well as music stars Demi Lovato and Darius Rucker. Rucker performed at a pregame party in Minneapolis. Mavencamp says there likely were other superstars too, but many of them didn't come through the building, they just got off the plane and got right into a limo.

To accommodate all the extra airplane traffic, St. Cloud Aviation brought on some extra workers and asked for volunteers to help out. They're staffing the building around the clock from 5:00 a.m. Sunday through 10:00 p.m. on Monday. They served a breakfast and a lunch for the pilots. During the game, they'll be watching on the TV in the pilot's lounge.