Social Media Caused Confusion Amid Wisconsin Evacuation

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — A report says social media caused confusion during evacuation efforts following a refinery explosion and fire in Wisconsin.

Douglas County has created an 18-page report examining the emergency response to the Husky Energy refinery fire.

Julia Johnson was working at home in Superior when the explosion occurred in April. Johnson says people and agencies were sharing different evacuation instructions on social media, and it was unclear which areas were in the evacuation zone.

Douglas County Emergency Management Director Keith Kesler says some inaccurate information was shared that caused the evacuation zone to be larger than originally intended. He says social media can be difficult to use.

Kesler says officials are working to improve how agencies work together. The report suggests designating one spokesman to provide information to the public.