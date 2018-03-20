Snowmobile Accident Inspires New Minnesota DWI Law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The death of an 8-year-old boy who was struck by a snowmobile has spurred Minnesota legislators to advance a bill that would make drunk driving an offense no matter the vehicle being operated.

Reports say the House transportation committee approved a bill to allow for DWI convictions whether they're on the road, trails or snow. The bill would limit someone with a drunken driving offense issued while operating a car from operating other vehicles, such as a snowmobile.