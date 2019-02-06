Snowfall Totals for Tuesday

UNDATED -- We were forecasted to get about two inches of snow here in St. Cloud Tuesday, and we actually ended up with just a little bit more than that. The National Weather Services says we officially had 2.7 inches at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

After Tuesday's snowfall St. Cloud is still about 4.5 inches below normal for the season. However, with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday, we could get back to average by Thursday.

Just five miles south of St. Cloud there is a report of 3.6 inches.

The further south you go the more snow you'll find. Montrose had 4.5 inches, Annandale and Darwin both had 4 inches.

The heaviest snow was in southeast Minnesota where places like Red Wing and Northfield had nearly 10 inches of new snow.