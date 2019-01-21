Snow On the Way for Much of Minnesota

National Weather Service

UNDATED -- Light snow will begin to develop in west central Minnesota Monday morning, and move east-northeast across central and east central Minnesota Monday afternoon.

There will be a brief break in the light snow before more develops Monday evening. Some freezing drizzle is possible in southern Minnesota Monday.

The light snow will begin to taper off Tuesday afternoon with total snowfall amounts ranging from 2, to locally 6 inches.

Some blowing snow is possible.

Temperatures will rise Monday, and into Monday night as milder air moves northward.

