1 Killed When Small Plane Crashes in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say the pilot of a small plane has died after
it crashed in a church parking lot southwest of Minneapolis.
Law enforcement says the plane had just taken off from the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it went down about 11 a.m. Wednesday, killing the only person on board.
The crash happened north of Highway 212 outside the Resurrection Life Church.
Firefighters and police were called to church after the pilot reported a fire shortly
after taking off. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.