Small Plane Crash in Northwestern Minnesota Kills 3 People

THIEF RIVER FALLS (AP) - Authorities say three people from Wyoming are dead after a small plane crash in northwestern Minnesota.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old Moy Wing , 27-year-old Brian Duk e and Zach Ostertag , all from Rawlins, Wyoming.

There were no survivors in the crash, which was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday. It happened near Thief River Falls, which is about 70 miles from the Canadian border.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Elizabeth Cory says the airplane was a single-engine Cessna 182.

Cory says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause.