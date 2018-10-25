Small Art, Big Talent On Display in Little Falls this Weekend

LITTLE FALLS -- A two-day art event is happening in Little Falls this weekend. "Small But Noteworthy" is Friday and Saturday.

Organizer Heidi Jeub says they are featuring small artwork.

So everything is 9" X 9" or smaller. It's a way to create installations in very small places and just get people really up close to the work instead of removed from it.

As many as 11 businesses are participating, which Jeub says are mostly new to town.

We have a bike shop, we have a brewery, we have a new non-profit, and then we have the framing shop and my studio. Those are all a year or two old. So if people haven't been to Little Falls in a while maybe this is the time to check it out.

The Small But Noteworthy event includes an art crawl from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday as well as from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. Other highlights include an open mic night at Starry Eyed Brewery and a Ukulele Jam Session.