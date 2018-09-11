Slowdowns Expected on St. Cloud Streets Undergoing Striping

ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud streets are getting striping work completed Tuesday after recent seal coating.

Through traffic will be maintained but delays are expected as crews complete the work.

The striping operations will take place on 9th Avenue South/Clearwater Road from 4th Street South to 33rd Street South, University Drive from County Road 75 to the University Bridge and East St. Germain Street from the Veterans Bridge to Highway 10.

You are encouraged to find alternate routes.