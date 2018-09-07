SKOL! Try Hatch Chile Chocolate Chip Cookies For Game Day!

LET'S GO VIKINGS

The season kicks of Sunday at NOON. It's time for a new tradition. Kick off the game with this delicious recipe for Hatch Chile Chocolate Chip Cookies; fresh out of the oven!

Thinkstock

INGREDIENTS

2 sticks of unsalted butter. (Really..unsalted? Who buys that?? You? Oh. Okay. Well... I'm using the salted butter. Go figure.)

1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 eggs

2 tsp vaniilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 salt

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 Hatch Chiles, roasted, peeled, stemmed, seeded and finely, finely chopped. Finely I said. Teeny tiny bits.

RECIPE

Prehead oven to 350. Use a hand mixer to cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Stir in flour, baking soda and salt; then mix in chocolate chips and finely, finely, finely chopped chiles. Drop dough in large spoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until cookies begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Then....watch the Vikings beat the 49ers and enjoy! SKOL!