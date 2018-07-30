Skilled Labor Needed in St. Cloud Market [AUDIO]

Today on WJON, I talked with Talent Director Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation about the need for skilled labor. Gail described how many businesses will train workers as electricians, plumbers, welders and construction workers. Sometimes a 2-year college degree is required, but not always. Learn more about skilled labor jobs in the podcast below.

The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation will host a Talent Summit for employer education September 12 at Rivers Edge Convention Center. Learn more here .