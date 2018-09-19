Six Minnesota Tribes Getting $8.6-million in Safety Grants

UNDATED -- Six tribes in Minnesota have received grants over $8.6-million to improve public safety in Native American communities.

The grants are being distributed via the Department of Justice.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will get $1,921,228, the Lower Sioux Indian Community will get $3,261,780, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will get $1,187,669, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians will receive $1,310,299, the Prairie Island Indian Community will get $598,976 and the White Earth Reservation Tribal Council will receive $337,426.

These grants will go to public safety, to sever victims of crime, combat violence against women and support youth programs among other tribal initiatives.

Nationwide, 133 American Indian tribes received $113-million.