Six Minnesota Tribes Getting $8.6-million in Safety Grants
ThinkStock
UNDATED -- Six tribes in Minnesota have received grants over $8.6-million to improve public safety in Native American communities.
The grants are being distributed via the Department of Justice.
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will get $1,921,228, the Lower Sioux Indian Community will get $3,261,780, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will get $1,187,669, the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians will receive $1,310,299, the Prairie Island Indian Community will get $598,976 and the White Earth Reservation Tribal Council will receive $337,426.
These grants will go to public safety, to sever victims of crime, combat violence against women and support youth programs among other tribal initiatives.
Nationwide, 133 American Indian tribes received $113-million.