Six Candidates Apply for Open Rice City Council Seat

RICE -- Six people have applied for an open seat on the Rice city council.

The applicants include Kyle Walter , Eric Loberg , Kenneth Nodo , Laura Douvier , Anne Pressnall , and Michelle Keller .

The position became available after former council member Brian Skroch was appointed mayor earlier this month.

The council will look to appoint one of the six candidates to fill the position at their meeting on Tuesday.

The new council member will be seated in March.