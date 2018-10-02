Six Arrested After Alleged Aggravated Robbery Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Six people have been arrested after an assault and aggravated robbery near Litchfield over the weekend.

Authorities say the incident took place on Saturday around 3:00 a.m. One suspect pointed a gun at the victim's head and others demanded personal items. The suspect pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire. Detectives with the Meeker County Sheriff's office used multiple search warrants over the weekend.

Police found personal items from the victim, drug-related items, and a stolen vehicle during a search at a residence in the 32900 block of 580th Avenue in Harvey Township. Forty-nine-year-old Carmin Hedtke-Kaffar of Grove City, 47-year-old Scott Mooney of Grove City, and 29-year-old Tyler Kretsch face drug-related charges. Thirty-year-old Dawn Karnik , of Eden Valley, faces drug-related charges including storage of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child.

Police later arrested 20-year-old Tre Ertl of Litchfield on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. While in jail, Ertl reached out to an accomplice to dispose of the weapon used in the assault. While the search for the gun continued, police arrested 33-year-old Michelle Patzold of Litchfield on charges of aiding an offender for aggravated robbery. The gun was later recovered by the Litchfield Rescue Squad dive team in a Meeker County lake.

Additional arrests are expected as the Meeker County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department continue their investigation.