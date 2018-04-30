Six Area Departments Fight St. Cloud Grass Fire

ST. CLOUD --Fire crews from six area departments battled a grass fire in southeast St. Cloud Sunday.

St. Cloud Battalion Chief Leon Faust says about 180 acres of state land burned near the St. Cloud Prison. The call came in at about 2:00 p.m. and crews were on the scene until about 8:00 p.m.

Faust says several buildings owned by the Department of Corrections were threatened, but the only building destroyed was one that had not been used for several years.

The high winds yesterday helped the fire spread quickly.

Besides St. Cloud, fire departments from Waite Park, St. Augusta, Sauk Rapids, Sartell and the DNR helped fight the fire, including 50 firefighters.