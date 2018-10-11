Sister Mary Jo Back in St. Cloud, Stops By the WJON Studios

ST. CLOUD -- The nun who became a national sensation this summer after throwing out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game is back home in St. Cloud. Sister Mary Jo Sobieck stopped by the News @ Noon Show Thursday as part of a whole list of public appearances.

She says she's using this experience as a teaching moment for her students at Marion Catholic High School in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

My life isn't perfect and things aren't always the best, but a balanced life is one that goes up and down. We learn in the downs. I've certainly enjoyed the opportunity and this viral experience. But, people for people thinking everything is great, my life has down moments

too.

Sister Mary Jo says a perfect example is that she threw out the first pitch at another game later in the summer between the White Sox and the Cubs and the pitch bounced before it got to home plate.

The Sauk Rapids-native and Cathedral graduate will be throwing out the first ball at the kickoff of the Crusaders homecoming football game Friday night.