Single-Car Crash Sends Two People to Hospital

ZIMMERMAN -- Two people were hurt in a single-car crash near Zimmerman on Friday morning.

The incident happened on 164th Street NW at 261 Avenue NW just after 5:15 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the car was going north on 164th Street NW. The car lost control, went through the intersection at 261st Avenue NW, and went into the ditch.

Two of the passengers, 28-year-old Michael Brownson of St. Paul, and 18-year-old Kiley Casey of Big Lake, were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Damian Porter of Blaine, and another passenger, 21-year-old Devin Murray of Wyoming, were not hurt.