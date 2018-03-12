Simonson Lumber Adding West St. Cloud Showroom

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime St. Cloud lumber business is planning an expansion project. Simonson Lumber got approval from the St. Cloud City Council on Monday night to rezone two lots between County Road 74 and Highway 15. The rezoning was necessary to allow a retail showroom and office space.

Simonson Lumber CEO Richard Hobbs says they acquired Minnesota Lumber at that location in January. There are two access points into the property from County Road 74. No direct access from Highway 15 is allowed.

Hobbs says they'll be moving some of their salespeople from the east side to the west location. However, the east side location will continue to operate as it is. He says, "our hearts are on the east side. But we want to grow our visibility to the public."

Hobbs says the east side location will continue to be vital to Simonson Lumber because the rail line is a big part of how they move their lumber.