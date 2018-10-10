Sigri L. Pull, 82, Sauk Rapids

July 2, 1936 - October 8, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Sigri L. Pull, 82, of Sauk Rapids will be at 12 Noon on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Sigri passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday (TODAY) at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Sigri was born on July 2, 1936 in Rochester, Minnesota to the late Elmer and Jane (Seaman) Emerson. She married David Pull on June 22, 1957 in Minneapolis. They moved to St. Cloud in 1960 where David began practicing as a dentist. Sigri was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who also devoted much of her time to local boards and organizations. She loved time with family, snapdragons, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David; children, Lora (Patrick) Duffy, Amy Muzzy and John Pull; three grandchildren, Pat, Beth and Mike Duffy; and one great grandson, Mack Duffy.

She was preceded death by her sons, David and Michael.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Sigri by: complimenting those you love, visiting a garden and cheering for your favorite team.