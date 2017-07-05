Sign Up Now for National Night Out

UNDATED - Now is the time to get your neighborhood block party signed-up for the 34th annual "National Night Out". This year's event will be held on Tuesday, August 1st.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit, and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.

From 6:00 until 9:30 on August 1st you are encouraged to turn your outside lights on, and spend the evening with neighbors and police.