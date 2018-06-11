Showers and Thunderstorms Developing Today

UNDATED -- Thunderstorm development is expected this afternoon & evening into central/eastern Minnesota & west-central Wisconsin.

Storms this afternoon will be capable of producing large hail & damaging winds, but most of the severe threat is expected to be contained to along the Minnesota/Iowa border.

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3:00 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Chance of precipitation is 60%.