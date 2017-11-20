Should Minnesota Kids Get EVERYTHING On Their Wish List?

HOLIDAY SHOPPING HAS BEGUN

Figuring out what to get my kids for Christmas, becomes more difficult each year. No longer are my boys children...They are young men. I remember when I started getting clothing, and more 'adult' type presents for Christmas. The gifts weren't really what I asked for...But I sort of had this love/hate relationship with my gifts. I REALLY wanted a toy... a plaything of some sort...Yet..I REALLY liked the clothing when I got it, and other grown up things that were unexpected and not on my wish list at all.

DO YOU GET THEM WHAT THEY WANT OR NEED?

This year, I'm doing just that. I'm getting all of my boys a few things that they REALLY need; more than want. My reasoning? Kids these days seem to purchase what they want throughout the year...not necessarily things that they need. So things like video games? They've already got them and will continue to purchase them all year. Cash is always king with my kids...so they can go get what they really want....but it seems like such a cold gift from a parent to a child.

SHOULD KIDS GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT ON THEIR WISH LIST?

So this year, they are making their lists..but they've been informed that there is a limit on the spending.

What about you? Do you go all out and get your kids everything on their list? Send your responses to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.