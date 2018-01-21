Shorthanded Wolves Beat Raptors

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves played without Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford but found a way to win over the visiting Toronto Raptors.

Young stars Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony Towns stepped up in the absence of Butler and Crawford. Towns scored 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds while Wiggins added 29 points.

Off the bench, Marcus Georges-Hunt had a big game. He scored a season-high 12 points with most coming down the stretch.

Butler and Crawford are not expected to miss an extended amount of time.