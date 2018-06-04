Shop, Stroll, And Sample at the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl
ST. CLOUD -- The next Art Crawl in downtown St. Cloud is coming up this Friday.
Downtown Council Executive Director Jolene Foss says it runs from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m.
We'll see over 40 local artists at our venues throughout downtown. I know when I went last time I just didn't have enough time, so make sure you're down there the whole time, you're going to need it because there are so many great artists.
This is the second of four Art Crawls happening in downtown St. Cloud this year, the next one is August 8th.