Shop Small Saturday Showcasing Downtown St. Cloud Businesses

ST. CLOUD -- After you're done Black Friday shopping, this Saturday you'll have a chance to support local businesses through Shop Small Saturday.

Several downtown businesses will be participating in an organized crawl through the shops and restaurants in the Granite City. Briana Torborg and Amanda LaFrance are two of the organizers for Shop Small Saturday.

Torborg says some of the businesses will have unique things for people to do or see and eat.

"A couple of our storefronts will have crafts for families to make together. A couple of businesses will have treats and goodies set out for people coming in. And restaurants will be participating in the soup's on challenge."

LaFrance says there will also be some pop-up shops downtown.

"There's also a couple of pop-up shops that will be happening. That's a great way to highlight some of the newer businesses that maybe don't have a brick and mortar store."

It's an all-day event, kicked off by a breakfast at Remedy Beauty and Body from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Almost two dozen businesses and restaurants are participating in Shop Small Saturday.