Shooting in St. Paul Leaves 1 Person Dead, Another Hurt
ST. PAUL (AP) -- One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in St. Paul.
Police say officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday found the two victims inside a vehicle.
The person who died was identified only as an adult male. The other victim is being treated at a hospital for injuries that police describe as not life-threatening.
No arrests were immediately made. Spokesman Mike Ernster says police do not believe the shooting was random.