Shirley Magdalene Schmidt, 81, St. Cloud

May 5, 1937 – Nov. 21, 2018

Shirley Magdalene Schmidt was born on May 5, 1937 to Louis and Monica (Finken) Ramacher on their family farm near St. Anthony, Minnesota. She died peacefully on November 21, 2018 at her home in St. Cloud, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband,Leslie on June 5, 2008. She is survived by her four children: Dawn (Bradley) Welsh in Onamia, Minnesota;Jeffrey (MaryBeth) Schmidt in Wallkill, New York; Zane (Angela) Schmidt in Johannesburg, South Africa; Sonya (Timothy) Dorfner in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

She's also survived by three grandchildren: Amanda (Derek) Gustafson; Ashley Welsh; Mitchell (Genelle) Welsh.

and two great-grandchildren: Olivia and Logan Gustafson. Sister: Rose (George) Eiden, her brother James (Jean) Ramacher, and many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and great-aunt.