Shirley M. Maiers, 89, St. Cloud

October 6, 1929 - December 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, December 20th at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church in St. Cloud, for Shirley M. Maiers, age 89, of St. Cloud, who died on Sunday at Chateau Waters in Sartell. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on Wednesday between 4:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday after 9:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM.

Shirley was born October 6th, 1929 in Albany to Leo and Lenore (Hofmann) Schneider. She married John P. Maiers Sr. on June 26th, 1949 at Crosier Seminary in Onamia. She lived in St. Cloud most of her life. She was a graduate of the St. Cloud School of Nursing and she was employed as an RN at the St. Cloud Hospital. Shirley was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish.

Shirley loved painting and was a fantastic cook (good stuff Grandma Honey Honey). She was the epitome of motherhood. The love that poured from her heart embodies strength in all of us though her grace. Her passion was better to give than receive. The most precious part of her life was the love of her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, “Her Family”.

Survivors include her children, John L. Maiers, Sartell, Thomas J. Maiers (Nadine) Sauk Rapids, Karen Huot (Stephen) Minneapolis, Patti Donlin (Michael) LeMars, IA, and Joan Miller (Tim) Sartell, grandchildren, John Cole Maiers, Nicole, Adrienne and John Thomas Maiers, Joseph, Andrew and Jennifer Huot, Kathryn, Christopher and Elizabeth Donlin, and Anthony and Andrea Miller, great-grandchildren, Arwen, John, Halle, Amelia, Jacqueline, Aria, Oliver, Miriam, Elea, Maisie, Mila, Ethan, Eli and Nora.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Sr., February 5th, 2004, brother and sister, Leo “Sonny” Schneider, and Carole Ryan.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chateau Waters along with her fellow residents for the extraordinary care and love given to Shirley.

Christmas was her favorite time of year and we find it fitting that we can celebrate her life at this time.