Shirley L. Bieniek, 83, St. Cloud

September 30, 1934 - May 12, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Shirley L. Bieniek, 83, of St. Cloud will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Shirley passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Senior Center in St. Cloud. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Cemetery in Opole.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Shirley was born on September 30, 1934 in Mankato, Minnesota to Francis and Catherine (Butherus) Dwyer. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1952 and married Ernest Bieniek on June 30, 1952 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church. She lived all of her life in the St. Cloud area and was employed as a Home Health Aid for 22 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Parish.

Shirley enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing puzzle books. Above all, she treasured spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Bieniek of St. Cloud, Sandra Bieniek of St. Cloud, Anita (Phil) Janey of St. Joseph, Timothy (Denise) of Holdingford, Thomas of St. Cloud; ten grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest in 1993; daughter, Rita Reinke in 1995; grandsons, Troy Bieniek and Cody Reinke; great grandson, Noah Patterson; and five siblings, Eugene Dwyer, Marcella Andrie, Francis Dwyer Jr., Kathleen Dwyer and AnnaMae Macy.

Memorials are preferred.