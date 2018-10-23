Shirley Jeanne Tate Torrey, 81, Sartell

January 30, 1937 - October 20, 2018

Shirley Jeanne Tate Torrey, age 81, passed away October 20, at home in Sartell, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday, October 29, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2405 Walden Way, St Cloud, MN 56301. Private interment at North Star Cemetery will be at a later date. There will be a visitation from 3-6:00 PM, Sunday, October 28th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud and Monday starting at 10:00 am at the church in St. Cloud until the time of the funeral. Arrangements provided through Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Shirley was born January 30, 1937 in Tracy, MN. She grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1955. She attended Northwestern School of Nursing, where she earned her R.N. in 1958. She worked in the operating room at Northwestern (Abbott Northwestern) for 8 years.

She married George Torrey on April 22, 1961 in Alexandria, MN - and had celebrated 57 years of marriage. Shirley enjoyed her second career as C.O.O. of the Torrey household, and went on to raise three children: Katie, Ann, and David.

Shirley loved her bowling league and bridge clubs. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, St. Cloud Hospital, Birthline, and many other worthy organizations. She also contributed to the organizations and causes dear to her - Holy Spirit Church, Dave Torrey Memorial Arena, many hockey scholarships, a nursing scholarship, Dave’s Place - a park she donated to a women’s shelter, Clara’s House, and many others. She was fond of saying “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Survivors include her husband, George of Sartell, MN: children Kate and Curt Deppert, Mahtomedi MN - their children Carly, Liza, Nate and Renee Samuelson, and Peter and Matthew Deppert, and Ann and Chris Kurr of Ham Lake, MN, and their sons Tyler and Cameron Kurr. She is survived by one great-granddaughter, Renee’s daughter Hadley Good. Shirley is also survived by her brother, Joe & Jen Tate, sister Gale & Angelo Catapano, sister’s-in-law; Marilyn Eberlein, Louise Franze, Elaine & Paul Magnuson, and Janet & Gordon Fry. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Bunny Tate, and her beloved son, David, in 1993.

The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers, Centracare Hospice, and Katie Hllavac for their compassionate and loving care in the last few years. Memorials preferred to The Alzheimer’s Association and S.A.V.E