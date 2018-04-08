Shirley Ann (Stark) Feddema, 82, St. Cloud

February 29, 1936 - April 6, 2018

Shirley Ann (Stark) Feddema of St. Cloud, MN, passed away peacefully from complications of a hemorrhagic stroke on April 6, after a courageous struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. She spent her final days at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta. Viewing will be held Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, followed by a short viewing from 12:00-1:00 PM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 and the funeral Mass will follow beginning at 1:00 PM. Lunch will be served at St. Augustine’s following burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, MN. Daughters of Isabella Christian Women will pray at 5pm followed by parish prayers at 5:30pm all Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

She was surrounded in her final days and hours by her loving immediate family and siblings: Eugene Feddema, her husband of 57 years; her children Laurel Feddema (John), Steve Feddema, Tom Feddema (Dana ), Greg Feddema (Kelly) and Kevin Feddema (Becky) and ten grandchildren: Andy, Jackson, Matthew, Carolyn, Lauren, Kate, Julianne, Natalie, Kallie (Mike) and Brian. She is survived by her siblings Doris (Jack) Morris, Charles (Jean) Stark, and Lewis (Janet) Stark. She was preceded in death by parents Charles and Nora (Secord) Stark and by her brother, Richard Stark.

Shirley was born on Leap Year February 29, 1936 in a blizzard; the doctor came to the family home in a horse and sleigh through the storm. She grew up on a farm east of St. Cloud, attended a one-room school house through the eighth grade and was a graduate of Sauk Rapids High School. She then graduated from St. Cloud Teachers College with a Bachelor’s degree, taught elementary school in Melrose for three years and then at Jefferson Elementary in St. Cloud. She married Gene on August 6, 1960, and became a very busy full-time homemaker and mother to her five children. A woman of incredibly strong faith and a lifelong parishioner at St. Augustine’s, she taught CCD as a volunteer at St. Katherine Drexel School for more than 30 years and served on the school board. She was also a long-time, active member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Augustine’s Christian Women and St. Scholastica’s Mission Group.

Shirley loved nature, Munsinger and Clemens Gardens and the change of seasons in Minnesota; she was also an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and Cathedral sports, which her sons participated in for a number of years.