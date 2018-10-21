Shirley Ann Daehn, 79, Foley

December 23, 1938 - October 18, 2018

Shirley Daehn age 79 of Foley, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Shirley Ann Daehn was born December 23, 1938 in Oak Park, MN to Charles and Ellen (Swanson) Daehn. Shirley lived in Ronneby, St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids. She had been a resident at the Dungarvin Foster Home since 1992 and most recently the Foley Nursing Center. Shirley enjoyed doing latch-hook work, loved children and animals. She enjoyed reading and always liked a good meal. The family would like to thank the staff at Dungarvin Foster Home for all their care and compassion they showed Shirley over the years.

She is survived by her sisters; Bertha (Richard) Gabrish, Cedar and Helen Ladurini of Lino Lakes and a brother, Dennis Daehn, Anoka. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister and brother; Eleanor Daehn and Vernon Daehn.